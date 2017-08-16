A Man is Jailed After Kidnapping a Good Samaritan

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is in jail and facing multiple charges after a traffic stop helps free a man being kidnapped. It began as an act of kindness: a man stops to give another man a ride when he sees him walking the street around 11:30 PM, near the S-curve on South Pickensville Road and 15th Street South. Then, things took a turn for the worse.

Once the driver picked up the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Marty Christopher Moore, he was threatened, and Moore demanded to be taken to an ATM.

The kidnapped driver headed toward an ATM and drove down College Street, next to the Mississippi University for Women, and an MUW Police officer pulled the car over for a traffic violation.

Once the victim came to a stop for police, Moore opened the passenger door and ran south on 11th Street.

Columbus Police officers and narcotics officers with the Joint Drug Task Force arrived on scene shortly afterwards.

Moore was seen climbing a fence, and police spotted him hiding in some nearby bushes. He was arrested without incident.

Moore is charged with kidnapping and carjacking, along with five previous failure-to-appear warrants.

He’ll make an appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon.