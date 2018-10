CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early Friday morning ATV accident in Calhoun County leaves one man dead.

The call came in around 3:30 AM after John Dewayne Ford, 45, was found on County Road 331, just west of Big Creek.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says Ford was driving on the gravel road and lost control of his ATV and was ejected from the vehicle.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.