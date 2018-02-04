Man Killed By Train in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Monroe County is dead after being struck by a train.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says the man was instantly killed.
32-year-old Marconi Perez of Guatemala was walking south on a railroad track when he was struck by a BNSF train.
The accident happened around noon earlier today just south of the Main Street Crossing in Nettleton.
Gurley says Perez was currently living with a friend in Nettleton.
He also says his family back in Guatemala have been contacted and they’re working on arrangements to get him back there.
BNSF is looking into the accident.