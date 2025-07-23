Man wanted for aggravated assault in Corinth Co.

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in an assault case.

Jacob Gaige Moss is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Moss is 29 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

He is known to frequent Booneville, Iuka, and the Benton County area.

Moss is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is or may be, call Corinth Police at (662) 286-3377, or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi. You can also use the P-3 tips app.

Information leading to Moss’s arrest could be worth up to $2,000.

