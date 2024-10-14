Man wanted for cow theft in Noxubee County

Man wanted for grand larceny in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for help finding an accused cattle rustler.

45-year-old Eric Steven Seideman is wanted for grand larceny.

Investigators said five cows were taken from a farm on Airport Road, near Shuqualak.

Deputies believe the thefts happened on November 7.

If you have any information about the theft or Seideman, please call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 726-5133, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

You can also leave tips on the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X