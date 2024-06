Man wanted for Macon shooting turns himself in

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection to a Macon shooting turns himself in.

Jahennessi Clark was indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury for aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in September 2023 at the Sportsplex, near Macon.

City workers were able to give law enforcement a description of the vehicles involved.

Investigators said a vehicle was hit several times.

Clark was taken into custody at about noon on Monday.

