Man wanted in Noxubee County in connection to shooting turns himself in

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted by Noxubee County deputies turned himself in.

19-year-old Jahennessi Clark is now facing an aggravated assault charge.

Deputies were called to the area of Highway 145 and the Sportsplex, near Macon, on September 1 about a shooting.

City workers were able to give law enforcement a description of the vehicles involved.

Investigators said a vehicle was hit several times. Shell casings were also found in the area.

Bond for Clark has not been set.

