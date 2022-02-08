Man wanted for weapons charge in Lowndes Co. captured in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted for a weapons charge in Lowndes County is captured in Starkville

The Starkville Police Department’s SWAT team arrested Joseph Fenton on Monday.

According to the Police Department’s social media, Fenton complied quickly and surrendered without incident.

Joseph Fenton was wanted in Lowndes County on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in relation to a November shooting incident on William Roberts Road.

Fenton has a long list of prior felony arrests.

And he could face more charges in the most recent case.