Man wanted in Macon accused of biting a Columbus police officer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Macon is accused of biting a Columbus police officer.

18-year-old Demon Clopton Jr. is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and several misdemeanors, including resisting arrest.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers went to pick-up Clopton for Macon police and that’s when Clopton allegedly bit the officer.

Shelton tells WCBI that Clopton was the victim in a December shooting.

Macon investigators are charging Clopton with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and breaking and entering.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.