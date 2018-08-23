Manhunt Begins In Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A routine traffic stop ends with shots fired, an upside down SUV and two suspects on the run.

It all happened Thursday morning following a routine traffic stop in the Pinedale Community in Union County.

The driver of the SUV led officers on a chase before crashing and flipping the car on County Road 102.

Three men exited the vehicle according to witnesses. One man apparently began shooting a sawed off shotgun.

The Union County officer returned fire. There were no injuries.

Investigators have one suspect in custody. Two others are on the run.

Union County law enforcement is encouraging people who live in the area to lock their vehicles and their doors and report any unusual activity to the sheriff’s department.