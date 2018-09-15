Mantachie Festival Fun

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) – Deep fried oreos are just one of many unique items on the menu at the annual Mantachie Festival.

If that’s not your thing, organizers say don’t worry there’s something for everybody and all ages.

More than 40 vendors set up shop for the two day festival.

Food, clothes, arts and crafts, a health fair and kids booths line the lawn of the park.

The festival is now underway and continues Sunday at Mantachie’s Town Park.

Organizers say it’s a simple southern style festival designed to highlight the town of Mantachie.

“We are celebrating 32 years, and its an opportunity for us to come together as a community and invite people to our community to see what we have to offer,” said Mantachie Festival Chair Tyler Camp.

“We have music, vendors, health fair, a pet show. Tomorrow, we have church services, and we are going to end the weekend with a fireworks show. So it’s just a big weekend for the town,” said Mayor Matt Fennell.

The mayor says he estimates about 2,000 people will pass through the festival over the weekend.