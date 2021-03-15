Manuel Vasquez mother in law is back on trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nearly 6 years since Lowndes County investigators made a gruesome discovery.

The remains of Manuel Vasquez were found scattered around his New Hope yard.

- Advertisement -

Today his mother-in-law is back in court. Lydia Martinez is charged with first-degree murder in Vasquez’s death.

She also faces an accessory after the fact charge.

Vasquez’s family in Texas contacted WCBI and the sheriff’s department to report Vasquez missing. His wife Christina told his family and investigators that he had gone on a spiritual retreat.

But court documents say investigators found bullet holes in the box springs of a mattress in the master bedroom, bleach stains on the mattress, and new carpeting.

Martinez’s daughter, Christina Vasquez, pled guilty back in September to second-degree murder in the case.

Opening arguments are expected to begin Tuesday.