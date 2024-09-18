Maple St. building to be demolished, leaving Dial-A-Bus to relocate

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dial-A-Bus in Columbus will be looking for a new home.

The city council voted to demolish the organization’s Maple Street building that is owned by the city of Columbus.

Dial-A-Bus is not a city organization.

However, city leaders are working with dial us to find a new location.

The building has become uninhabitable over the years.

Public works will tear down the building. That work should be done by the end of the year.

