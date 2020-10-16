Marcus Shumpert arrested in Oxford for theft of a motor vehicle

OXFORD, MISS. (WCBI) – A Shannon man is arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Oxford police say they were contacted Wednesday by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department about a City of Oxford work truck being reported stolen.

- Advertisement -

At the time, Oxford police say they were unaware of a stolen vehicle.

After contacting the city, they confirmed a truck was indeed missing.

When Monroe County Deputies located the work truck, they say 33-year-old Marcus Shumpert was sitting inside it.

Shumpert was transported back to Oxford and given a bond of 2,500 dollars by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.