Marine Killed In California Training Accident Has Family Ties To MS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The tragic accident in California that claimed the lives of nine servicemen has hit a Northeast Mississippi family especially hard.

It was the end of last month when Camp Pendelton service members were doing routine training when tragedy struck. Of those service members, 19-year-old Private First Class Evan Bath had family ties to North Mississippi.

When Dan Soper found out his great-nephew, Private first Class Evan Bath was one of the Marines missing after their amphibious assault vehicle sank off San Clemente Island, he was praying they would be rescued. But a few days later, the rescue operation switched to recovery.

Soper describes his great-nephew as quiet, funny, and inquisitive, a young man who was living out his lifelong dream.

“This was his goal in life was to be a Marine, and he told his mother, just about two weeks ago, that he was absolutely thrilled what he was doing, on a ship, he had gotten on a ship as part of his training and he loved being there,” said Soper.

PFC Bath was one of sixteen personnel aboard the 26-ton amphibious assault vehicle that sank after taking on water during a shore to ship maneuver.

One Marine was pronounced dead at the scene, and seven Marines and one Sailor died in the AAV. The others on board were rescued.

Soper says the Marines gave his great-nephew the direction he was seeking in life.

“They were good for him to give him a balanced life and the discipline he needed to find out what he needed to be doing in life, and he had really discovered that,” he said.

He also says the outpouring of support is appreciated and needed, as the family leans on their strong Christian faith.

“You know, we’ve all had our ups and downs and hard knocks in life, without that support and prayer that goes along with it, it’s very difficult to handle these types of situations, we just need to remember them over the next couple of weeks as this progresses,” said Soper.

Officials say recovery operations should wrap up by the weekend.

Evan’s mother was once a member at “Life At Tupelo” First Pentecostal Church. Evan’s great grandparents helped start the church. Bath will be buried in Wisconsin.