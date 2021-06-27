TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Marine veteran will spend the next week camped inside the Mall at Barnes Crossing, raising money for disabled veterans.

Scott Burns will spend 168 hours living in the food court at the mall, as he raises money for an organization called “Purple Heart Homes.”

That group makes homes handicapped accessible for disabled veterans. Burns is a disabled veteran. He had his left leg amputated below the knee because of a service related injury.

He says it is important to make sure wounded veterans are taken care of.

“This year our goal is to raise thirty thousand dollars, and we’re almost there, we are at twenty one thousand dollars as of right now, with the kickoff of the event. Every dollar helps, every penny goes to Purple Heart Homes, I’m not getting paid for this, the mall is not charging me to be here, so whatever we raise goes to help a veteran,” Burns said.

People can donate at the food court, online, or there are many items up for raffle, including furniture, firearms, electronics, and other items. For more information, go to phhusa.org