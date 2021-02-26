Market Street Festival Date set

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Market Street Festival will take place on September 17 and 18, 2021.

Everyone is eager for the sights and sounds of Market Street Festival to fill the air once again and our community needs an event where we can celebrate in the streets of downtown Columbus.

All facets of the festival will continue and vendor space and sponsorships are available. Vendor applications are online at marketstreetfestival.com or, for more information, contact the Main Street office at columbusmainstreet@gmail.com.

The deadline for vendor applications is July 31, 2021.

“The planning committee is hard at work to create what is sure to be a very anticipated fall celebration in our community. We are so fortunate to have a wonderful group of volunteers and community leaders that help us each year to ensure the success of this event,” stated Amber Brislin, Market Street Festival Coordinator.

“Market Street Festival is a paramount event in Columbus and produces critical funding to ensure other endeavors of Main Street Columbus throughout the year. This festival has a significant positive economic impact in our community and it is imperative that we have this annual event,” said Barbara Bigelow, Main Street Columbus Executive Director.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as organizers of Market Street Festival continue with the planning process and encourage everyone to mark their calendars for another fantastic event. Going forward in 2022, we will continue the tradition of the first full weekend in May,” stated Brislin.

“Main Street Columbus is committed to quality of life and what is best for our entire community. To host an event in two months that boasts crowds upwards of 30,000 would be irresponsible,” said Bigelow.

“We value all supporters, vendors, talents, volunteers, and sponsors of Market Street Festival and appreciate

the continued support of all Main Street endeavors,” stated Shannon Bowen, Main Street Columbus Board President.

All questions and concerns should be directed to the Main Street Columbus office at 662.328.6305 or columbusmainstreet@gmail.com