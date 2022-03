Mathiston woman killed in car accident on Highway 82

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mathiston woman was killed this morning after a crash on Highway 82.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said 20-year-old Trinity Burton died in the accident.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 82, in the Center Grove community, about 8:15 AM.

Hunt says it appears Burton’s vehicle collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.