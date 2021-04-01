Matt Miller Food Pantry gives away goods for the 13th year in a row

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – A drive to help others and share the gospel continues at a west Alabama church.

The Matt Miller Food Pantry did just that today at Propst Memorial Methodist Church in Millport.

For over a decade food has given out to people who need a hand up.

Several organizations and volunteers in the community were there to help and donate.

A motorcycle group, “The Faith Riders”, also drove into pitch-in.

Organizers say it’s important to continue the pantry’s mission.

“This is what the food pantry is named for, Matt Miller. He drowned about eleven years ago and so, we try to carry on a name for him because he enjoyed helping the community,” said Roy Bush, Pastor.

“Brother Roy and his church, we’ve been out here many times and that is what the Faith Riders is about. Our motto is “no one left behind” and that means we come to share Jesus any way we can,” said Ray Martin, Faith Riders.

This the 13th year food has been given away.