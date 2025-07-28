Mayfield has a big vision for historic Parkhill District

Transformation of the former Elks Lodge into a wedding and event center is part of a plan to bring more businesses to the area

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – For decades, the Henry Hampton Elks Lodge was a hub of entertainment and social life in the Parkhill district, an African American community near downtown Tupelo.

But when attorney Ken Mayfield purchased the building on Tolbert Street several years ago, it had been vacant for years and needed major work.

“We had to upgrade and we had to put in the commercial fire sprinkler system and bring everything up to code,” Mayfield said.

Initially, Mayfield wanted to use the old Elks Lodge as a business incubator to help students and graduates of Dynasty College of Cosmetology and Barberology.

Those businesses are next door to Dynasty Furniture USA on Front Street. All are projects of Mayfield’s.

The Lodge turned out to be better suited as an event center.

Now called The Parkhill Dynasty, Mayfield said it is a space for all of Tupelo.

“We have had different groups, whites have rented it, the Mexican community, rented it, but it has not been enough to sustain the place, so we are trying to get the word out that this is a community place, all segments of our community are welcomed, and needed for this to survive,” he said.

Mayfield has also purchased the lot across the street.

Plans call for a multi-use building with businesses on the first floor, and apartments on the second floor that can be used by students at the beauty college.

He believes the area along Front Street can be a vibrant gateway to downtown.

“When you come into Tupelo you will get a eyeful of what is to come, so my vision is to work with the city of Tupelo so the entrance coming into Front Street, which leads to Parkhill, will be upgraded substantially,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield hopes to start construction on the joint residential- commercial project in about eighteen months. Meantime, he will continue promoting Parkhill Dynasty event center, while working to attract other businesses to the area.

Mayfield and other business owners in the area formed the Parkhill Business Alliance last, year, with the goal of recruiting development to the neighborhood.

For more information, please visit parkhilldynasty.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.