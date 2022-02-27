Fulton theatre named in honor of local couple

Victoria and Robert Blake devote countless hours to the arts and students

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A historic auditorium in Itawamba County has been renamed in honor of a couple who have devoted countless hours to the arts and young people.

Earlier this month, Vicky Blake was busy helping the IAHS Indian Players with final dress rehearsals for their production of “High School Musical 2.”

The musical was held in the auditorium of the old Fulton Grammar School. It has been the scene of many IAHS Indian Players productions through the years. Victoria Blake is the drama teacher, and her husband Robert, who is known as Joe, helps with set design, construction, and anything else that needs to be done.

It is because of the couple’s selfless dedication to the theater and drama students, that the auditorium was recently renamed the Robert and Victoria Blake Auditorium.

“I think it is well deserved, they put so much into the community, into these productions they put on every year. I think it’s absolutely so deserving to the Blake family because of how much love and support they get from the community. This is just an example of us showing our gratitude toward them,” said Laura Johnson, an Indian Player.

“It’s amazing, I’m so happy for them, I know how much work they put into this place and they saved it basically, it’s really special and I’m very proud for them,” said Camron Cowart, an Indian Player.

The Blakes have put a lot of work into the auditorium through the years and have also led efforts to restore and improve the historic space.

Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn helped lead the effort to have the auditorium renamed in honor of the couple who have worked so hard for the community and the students.

“The old school, when it was restored, they were finally able to have productions back into the old school and it’s really fun to see the community’s involvement and they’re always like, it smells like it did back then, Victoria and Joe have put so much life into these productions and if these walls could talk, from the restoration until now, they’ve done so much in the community, these kids admire and love them so much,” Mayor Quinn said.

A grant has also been approved for a new roof at the old grammar school. Damage to the ceiling from leaks will also be fixed to help ensure the Robert and Victoria Blake Auditorium is a community fixture for many more years.

The theater will also get new lighting from a grant, and the city of Fulton gave the funds for three new stage curtains.