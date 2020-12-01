TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The city of Tupelo recognizes the new “Miss USA” with a special proclamation.

Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton proclaimed December First as “Asya Branch Day” in the All America City.

Asya is a former Miss Tupelo, and last month, she was crowned “Miss USA” during the competition held at Graceland.

The 22 year old says she is honored to have a day named after her in Tupelo.

“It means a lot, I represented Tupelo in the past and I just feel truly honored and really grateful to have support and people in my corner, even though this isnt my official hometown, but I’m loved as if it is,” Branch said.

Asya Branch will compete in the Miss Universe Pageant sometime in 2021. She is the first woman from Mississippi to be crowned Miss USA.