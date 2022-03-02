Mayor Jordan recommending Kelly Elliott to be next chief of the Tupelo FD

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan knows who he wants to replace Chief Thomas Walker at the city’s fire department.

Jordan will recommend that the City Council hire Kelly Elliott to be the next chief of the Tupelo Fire Department.

Elliott is the Fire Chief for the 172nd Airlift Wing of the Mississippi National Guard.

He has over 30 years of experience in firefighting, including a 3-year stint with the Tupelo Fire Department in the late 1990s.

As well as being civilian fire chief for the 172nd Airlift Wing, Elliott is also a Chief Master Sergeant in the Mississippi Air National Guard, serving in the 172nd’s Mission Support Group as Senior Enlisted Leader.

Elliott and his wife were both raised in Pontotoc County.

Mayor Jordan’s recommendation now goes to the Tupelo City Council for a vote.