Mayor Presents Seven Step Plan To Help City Save Money

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Money problems continue to be an issue surrounding Columbus.

However, during Tuesday’s city council meeting, the board unanimously approved a cost-savings plan presented by the mayor.

Mayor Robert Smith said the seven step plan can help the city save over $1.1 million.

Step one of the plan states the the city will put an immediate hiring freeze on all open positions with the exception of a Chief Financial Officer.

The mayor said this move alone is expected to save the city more than $900,000.

“The budget was approved for the police department of 70 officers,” said Mayor Smith. “Right now we’re at 64. There are six officers that will not be placed there, so with the six officers not replaced that will save the city with salary, plus benefits, about $298,000 from the police department. The fire department budgeted for 79 firemen, so we’re at 70, we’re going to remain at the 70, so by not replacing the nine firemen that will save the city $441,000.”

Also included in the plan, overtime will be cut for the fire, police, and public works departments.

City employees would also see a change in health insurance. What was once a $100 deductible will now jump up to $500 annually.

In addition to that, instead of being prescribed name brand drugs, employees will now be prescribed generic drugs.

This all goes with a reduction on discretionary spending and the court division being open five days a week instead of four.

Lastly, J5 Management Project will not to charge the city for the remainder of the year, with the exception of special projects.

“I think it’ll be significant savings by October 1,” the mayor expressed. “The key to it is that we have to make sure that it’s mandatory that we follow the plan, and do not make any exceptions to the plan.”

During the meeting, city leaders said they’re confident the plan will work.

However, others in attendance expressed concerns with some of the public service jobs not being filled.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Stephen Jones, Ward 5 Councilman. “It’s a start. We’ll see how it goes, if it’s not going the way we need it to go then we will look at doing something different.”

“It looks like to me that the safety of the people in the city of Columbus was chopped off a little bit through the lack of budget for the firemen, for the lack of budget for the policeman,” said Tommy Gillon, who own’s two rental properties in Columbus. “I just ask myself the question, are the criminals going to cut their budget too and quit doing so much in Columbus, are we going to be able to handle what’s going on right now.”

“I want to stress to the citizens that this will not reduce services,” said Mayor Smith. “We still will provide adequate service from the police department, public works, and the fire department also.”

The cost-savings plan also states the city will bring in an outside accounting firm to help the city monitor its finances.

The savings plan will take effect immediately.