Mayor Robert Smith thanked the city of Columbus for his opportunity to serve

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Robert Smith thanked the people who live and work in Columbus for the opportunity to serve the city.

In a statement today, Smith said it has been an honor and privilege to serve Columbus, first as councilman, then-Vice Mayor and for 15 years as Mayor.

Smith sent his best to the new administration, offering congratulations to Mayor-elect Keith Gaskin and personally wishing Gaskin success as Mayor of Columbus.

Mayor Smith also thanked his campaign team and volunteers for their support and the employees for the city of Columbus for their hard work over the years.

The complete statement is as follows –

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Columbus for allowing me the opportunity to serve as Mayor for the last 15 years and five years as Ward One Councilman and Vice-Mayor. It has been an honor and privilege to serve Columbus for the past 20 years.

I want to thank the citizens for their assistance and support during the time I have served as Mayor. I have always respected the will of the voters and will continue to do so. I love this city and wish nothing but success to everyone.

I want to thank my campaign team, the supporters, volunteers, voters, and businesses that assisted in my campaign.

I wish the new administration great success in charting the path for the City of Columbus. Congratulations to Keith Gaskin, and I personally wish you great success as Mayor of the City of Columbus.

To the City of Columbus employees, I want to thank all 267 of you for your hard work, dedication, and professionalism for the past 20 years. I ask you to support and work hard for the new administration of our city. You are dedicated professionals working every day to make our city better, and I thank you. I will miss working with you to face the challenges of our city and wish you great success.

Columbus is and always will be my home. I love this city and its people and look forward to our future together.

May God bless the City of Columbus and our citizens.”