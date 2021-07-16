MBI has arrested 6 individuals on various charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In just 1 week, The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, with help from several North Mississippi law enforcement departments, has put a dent in human trafficking in North Mississippi.

MBI started an undercover investigation in Lee County on July 9th. The Department of Public Safety reports today that that investigation has already netted 8 arrests on charges ranging from drug possession to child exploitation and promoting prostitution.

Investigators also identified 7 human trafficking victims.

Dewayne Davis, Noe Andres Muz, and Keelan Jerome Smithy are all charged with Child Exploitation.

Bobby Wade Green and 2 unnamed suspects are charged with promoting prostitution.

Willis Dewayne Traylor faces cocaine and meth charges.

And, Keenan Hardy was picked up for extradition to Illinois on Domestic Violence Charges.