MDE releases considerations for reopening schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The 2020-2021 school year is just around the corne. The Mississippi Department of Education releases a plan designed to help prepare to reopen, as COVID-19 continues to be an issue in the state.

MDE teamed up with nine school superintendents from across the state. The group came up with six areas to focus on, and they’re all broken down into a three month timeline.

The goal of this is to give districts and idea on ways to start classes back up but minimizing the spread of possible coronavirus.

State law requires schools to provide 180 days of instruction each school year.

MDE is also working on policies to that will help scheduling be flexible.