MDE Sets Community Meeting In Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Parents and community members can get more details on the future of the Noxubee County School District in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The Mississippi Department of Education will host the meeting Tuesday at 6:00pm at Noxubee County High School.

Among those scheduled to attend is the interim superintended appointed by the MDE, Rodriguez Broadnax.

Governor Phil Bryant last week declared a state of emergency in the district because of numerous financial, personnel, and safety issues.