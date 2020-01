JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number two in command for the Mississippi Department of Corrections is retiring.

Deputy Commissioner Jerry Williams last day with the department will be Wednesday, January 15.

Williams has been deputy commissioner since 2015. He has held several different positions within MDOC since 1996.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall has also announced she will be taking a job in the private sector later this month.