MDOC: Inmate who died at CMCF identified as Monroe County man

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate who died yesterday at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility is identified as a Monroe County man.

David Parvin, 80, was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction out of Monroe County.

The former Mississippi State professor was found guilty of shooting his wife in their home in 2007. His first conviction was later overturned on appeal before the Mississippi State Supreme Court.

Parvin was then tried and found guilty again in 2014.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed his conviction and sentence.

Foul play is not suspected in Parvin’s death, but an autopsy has been ordered.