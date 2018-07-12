MDOC Officers Injured In Crash

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Mississippi Department of Corrections officers are injured after a crash in Grenada County.

The accident happened on Highway 8 and Camp McCain about 11:45 AM on Wednesday.

State troopers say Rachel Bagwell, 74, of Grenada was driving west on Highway and failed to yield while attempting to turn left on Camp McCain.

The MDOC vehicle was going east on Highway 8.

Sherlaine Mims, 39, of Houston and John Brown, 61, of Starkville were the injured corrections officers.

Bagwell and Brown were flown to a Memphis hospital.

Mims, the driver of the MDOC vehicle, was treated and released from a Grenada hospital.

All injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.