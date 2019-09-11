MDOT construction manager killed in Itawamba County crash

JACKSON, Miss. (MDOT PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is heartbroken by the loss of our construction manager Jeff Boren Wednesday in a tragic accident on Interstate 22 in Itawamba County. The accident occurred approximately one mile east of the scales on I-22 westbound.

“One of our most seasoned construction managers will not be returning home to his family tonight,” said Melinda McGrath P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “Jeff served the state with distinction for over 27 years managing construction projects to make our highways safer for Mississippi drivers. We ask everyone to keep the Boren family in your thoughts and prayers as we seek comfort and healing for all touched by this tragic loss.”

Jeff worked in the Tupelo Project Office since January 1992. MDOT frontline workers put their lives in the hands of Mississippi drivers every day to keep Mississippi’s transportation system safe.

The accident is still under investigation. For more information, contact the Mississippi Highway Patrol.