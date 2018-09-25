MDOT releases new Game Day friendly app

JACKSON, MISS. – As football season kicks off, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has relaunched a free mobile app with new and updated features to help fans get their game on.

MDOT Traffic gives users real-time access to tools that show road conditions and traffic alerts.

- Advertisement -

“We’re excited to leverage the latest technology to help travelers navigate Mississippi highways,” said Ben Cohen, MDOT Chief Information Officer. “Think of it as an interactive atlas for the state. The map allows users to customize their view to see traffic and construction impacts. Users can access cameras, digital message signs and weather sensors to find information about where they are going.”

Alerts are displayed for crashes, road work and road closures. The alert pins are interactive, providing users with more information at the touch of finger. Users can also find rest area and welcome center locations.

The new app uses geolocation services to automatically send nearby alerts and notifications to users. This feature is especially useful for travelers carpooling to a football game or any other destination, said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director.

“For instance, if you are traveling north on Interstate 55 and a wreck is reported a few miles ahead, MDOT Traffic will warn users of the hazard. A passenger can help the driver make an informed decision about whether to continue on their route or take a detour,” she said.

The app comes with a clean, intuitive user interface for easy navigation. Log-in has been streamlined to allow users to login with their social media credentials.

“There’s no need to remember a new password. We tried to make MDOT Traffic as user friendly as possible,” Cohen said.

In addition to traffic alerts and road conditions, MDOT Traffic has a new Inbox feature. Users can receive notifications containing safety tips and emergency notifications for major closures or road impacts. The feature is especially useful during hurricanes and severe weather events.

Users are also able to send messages directly to MDOT. If a user sees a crash or traffic hazard, they can report the issue to MDOT who can then alert other users and take action to correct the hazard.

“MDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public. MDOT Traffic is another tool to help keep motorists safe by alerting them to problems before they get behind the wheel,” McGrath said.

The free app is available for both iOS and Android in the App Store and on Google Play.

For computer users, traffic conditions are also available at MDOTtraffic.com. The website has been updated to match the modern look and feel of the new app.