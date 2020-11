COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi Department of Transportation will soon make an announcement regarding the new roundabout at the intersection of Military Road and Highway 82.

Portions of the roadway will be blocked off so workers can finish construction.

MDOT is set to make an official announcement regarding alternate routes and lane closures sometime before noon tomorrow.

They say no matter what they decide, closures won’t begin until this Sunday.