MDWFP hands out over 400 citations over holiday weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you were out on the lakes and the rivers over the Memorial Day holiday, you probably saw officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

In all, those officers made contact with more than 6,800 Mississippi boaters.

Officers handed out 416 total citations, from violations with personal flotation devices, boat registration, and reckless operation of a vessel. Statewide, they made seven arrests for boating under the influence.

As more people make plans to spend the summer around the water, the conservation officers want people to remember these safety requirements:

Your boat must carry one wearable USCG-approved life jacket, for each person on board. Life jackets must be the correct size for all onboard and in good condition.

And, the flotation devices need to be readily accessible.

The MDWFP also has this reminder that boating under the influence is illegal and can pose significant dangers to everyone on the vessel and others on the water.

