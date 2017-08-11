Video: Meat Salesmen Nabbed For Not Having Proper Licenses, Equipment

NEW ALBANY MISS. (WCBI) – The Union County sheriff says he hopes two men who have been arrested for selling meat out of their vehicle, without a license , won’t be back in the area anytime soon.

Forty nine year old Mark Lee Jarvis, of Southaven, and 56 year old Mark Andrew Mittag, of West Memphis, Arkansas, were arrested earlier this week.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says the two were selling meat, out of their vehicle, that was not refrigerated,  to senior citizens in remote areas.

The sheriff arrested both men a week before , after they sold meat to an elderly man, then went back to his house and said his check wasn’t any good.  He wrote them another check.

Sheriff Edwards says the second arrests carried more charges.

“We’d like to urge the public to be, to watch out for these individuals and if they’re in Union County, call us and we will come out and deal with them,” Sheriff Edwards said.

Both men have bonded out.  Sheriff Edwards says they will have to return for their court date.

