Medical experts are concerned as the Delta variant enters the U.S.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi continues to rank the lowest with COVID-19 vaccination rates across the U.S.

With a new Delta variant now in all 50 states, health experts urge folks to get the vaccine.

- Advertisement -

“There doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency like there was before,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Vanita Phinisey.

Phinney is a part of the Urgent Team in Starkville. Phinisey said patients are still hesitant about getting a vaccine.

In June, President Biden announced National Month of Action. Mr. Biden’s goal is to have at least 70% of American adults vaccinated by the Fourth of July weekend.

“There are still some people getting vaccinated. There are still some people who aren’t very comfortable,” said Phinisey.

Statewide, 322,186 people have tested positive for Coronavirus.

4,678 of those cases have been in Oktibbeha County, with 6,561 in Lowndes County.

“We’ve come a long way. We’re not reading about deaths every day. Our numbers have been on the decline. We are getting people, who test positive, but it’s different from before when seemingly 8 out of 10 were positive. We may get one or two,” said Phinisey.

But with the Delta variant entering the U.S, medical professionals urge the public to get the shot and not to let up on precautions.

“The experts are saying there is a concern with that Delta variant. Vaccination is important. We don’t know for sure if we’re going to get another wave, and it is as bad as it was. We should do our part to try and reach those goals so we can try and get back to a sense of normalcy,” said Phinisey.

Local pharmacies are giving vaccinations for free with same-day appointments.