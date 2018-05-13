MEMA Director Resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director has resigned.

Several media outlets are reporting Lee Smithson resigned on Friday.

Our CBS affiliate, WJTV, reports multiple media outlets report Governor Phil Bryant’s Director of Communications, Clay Chandler, says Bryant accepted Smithson’s resignation two days ago, after being made aware of a situation he was involved in.

At this time it’s not known what that situation is.

WJTV reports MEMA External Affairs Director, Greg Flynn, says he learned the news in an email Saturday, and says he was shocked by the notification and really has no idea what’s going on.

According to MEMA’s website, Bryant appointed Smithson as the executive director of MEMA on Dec. 15, 2015, and he assumed the role on Feb. 1, 2016.