MEMA has released first preliminary numbers from Calhoun County

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Tornado damage numbers continue to climb across north Mississippi, as more assessments are completed.

The first preliminary numbers from Calhoun County show 43 homes and six businesses were damaged by Sunday’s tornado.

Two bridges were also impacted.

Numbers are also growing in Lee County. 76 homes were affected.

Six businesses and one public building were also damaged.

Folks in Pontotoc County also saw the damage. That’s where ten homes were impacted, along with a business.

The National Weather Service says five tornadoes hit the WCBI viewing area this past Sunday.

The strongest was an EF-1 that hit Tupelo with 100 mile per hour winds.