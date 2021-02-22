MEMA offering help to those who need it after winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing to respond to issues caused by the winter weather event last week.

In a press release today, MEMA said they are working with counties to continue collecting data and will have a better grasp of the damage once that is done.

There are two storm-related deaths being reported at this time, both in the WCBI viewing area.

Many residents are still without power and running water.

If you need county EMA help click the link here.