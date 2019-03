COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCB)- The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency opens housing assistance centers in north Mississippi Friday.

MEMA says the program is for anyone, in any county, impacted tornadoes or flooding from February 19th through the 24th.

This facility opened at the Trotter Convention Center in Columbus. There is also a location in Saltillo.

The program helps residents that were displaced for at least 72 hours from their homes and don’t have a safe place to stay.

There are a number of documents needed to apply.

The centers are open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

You do not have to live in Columbus or Saltillo to qualify.