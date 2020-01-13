MEMA releases initial assessment of damage from weekend severe weather

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has assessed severe weather damage reports from 25 counties.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 9,169 power outages statewide, with most of the outages in Bolivar, DeSoto, Sunflower, and Washington counties.

The following damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices and can change (either higher or lower) as MEMA receives additional reports and assessments.

Initial damage reports for Northeast Mississippi counties (assessments ongoing)

Chickasaw – one home damaged, 10 roads damaged

one home damaged, 10 roads damaged Choctaw – 26 apartment units damaged, 10 roads closed due to debris, two closed due to flooding

26 apartment units damaged, 10 roads closed due to debris, two closed due to flooding Lee – homes damaged, roads flooded

homes damaged, roads flooded Monroe – one home damaged, 10 apartment units damaged, 15 roads close

one home damaged, 10 apartment units damaged, 15 roads close Oktibbeha – 30 roads closed and/or flooded

30 roads closed and/or flooded Prentiss – 54 homes damaged, five apartments damaged

54 homes damaged, five apartments damaged Tishomingo – three homes damaged, three roads closed

three homes damaged, three roads closed Webster – three homes damaged, 15 roads closed

The public is encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office.

For a full list of damage in the state, click here.