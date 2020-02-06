MEMA releases initial damage assessment from severe weather

Due to the severe weather that impacted the state Wednesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) received damage reports from affected counties and continues to assist with response efforts.

At the time of this release, eight counties submitted damage reports to MEMA. Lauderdale County has not yet submitted a damage report; however, the county has 1,469 power outages, and Lauderdale County Schools are closed.

The following damage reports serve only as initial assessments from the county emergency management offices and can change as MEMA receives additional reports and assessments.

Initial damage reports by county (assessments ongoing):

Attala: Three homes damaged; three roads closed, 231 power outages

Three homes damaged; three roads closed, 231 power outages Clarke: 25 homes damaged, 15 roads closed, Enterprise K-12 School District is closed, 955 power outages

25 homes damaged, 15 roads closed, Enterprise K-12 School District is closed, 955 power outages Holmes: One home damaged, 26 power outages

One home damaged, 26 power outages Jasper: Six homes damaged; two roads closed, 296 power outages

Six homes damaged; two roads closed, 296 power outages Leake: Three homes damaged

Three homes damaged Marion: One home damaged

One home damaged Simpson: Five homes damaged; one farm building damaged, 82 power outages

Five homes damaged; one farm building damaged, 82 power outages Yazoo: EF-1 tornado with max winds of 93 MPH, 18 homes damaged, 10 roads damaged, 64 power outages

Shelters:

Clarke County – Enterprise Baptist Church, 400 River Road in Enterprise

State Assets/Resources Deployed:

Clarke:

1,000 sandbags

50 tarps

10 cases of bottled water

One Disaster Reservist

One Area Coordinator

Law enforcement to help with damage assessments and traffic control

Two debris removal teams to assist with clearing trees from roadways

Lauderdale:

50 tarps

One Area Coordinator to assist with damage assessments

Jasper:

One Area Coordinator to assist with damage assessments

Yazoo:

50 tarps

One UAS drone and pilot to support damage assessments and situational awareness due to storm damage

One Area Coordinator to support county with Emergency Operations Center operations and with damage assessments

At the time of this release, there were 4,007 power outages statewide.

The National Weather Service sent out two storm survey teams to assess damages and to track potential tornadoes. One team is going to Attala, Holmes, and Yazoo counties while the second team is going to Clarke, Jasper, and Lauderdale counties. If they have time, the second team will also visit Smith and Simpson counties.