MEMA releases preliminary Hurricane Delta damage reports

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases preliminary Hurricane Delta damage reports.

Those early reports are coming in from southwest Mississippi.

Adams County, where Natchez is located, is reporting damage to 27 homes. Three of those houses were destroyed. One business had major damage.

Claiborne County had six homes impacted.

Jefferson, Lincoln, and Wilkinson Counties also reported damage from Delta’s winds and rain.

The National Weather Service says the Category 2 hurricane also spun off an EF-0 tornado in Franklin County.