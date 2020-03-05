MEMA wants federal government to do damage assessment

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has run its numbers and done the work. Now, it wants the federal government to do a damage assessment.

The state agency wants FEMA to do a join preliminary assessment for public assistance.

Clay County is included in the request for flooding that occurred February 10-18.

13 other counties are included in the request, including Attala, Carroll, and Grenada Counties.

MEMA believes the damages in the state are at least $50 million.

It’s unclear whether individual assistance would be available for homeowners.