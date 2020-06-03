Members of Mississippi National Guard sent to D.C.

Some members of the Mississippi National Guard went to the nation’s capital to help law enforcement with riots and protests.

The Guard’s Task Force Magnolia recently departed from Jackson. They went to the District of Columbia to help law enforcement there.

National Guard members have been activated from various states.

President Donald Trump has called for tighter security at demonstrations and protests across the country, calling for “domination” will dealing with riots.

He also made requests for National Guard troops to be sent to Washington.