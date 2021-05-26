Memorial Day weekend has people enthused to celebrate again

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The unofficial start of summer has begun as Memorial Day has crept up again. Waterways, beaches, and other recreational spots will likely be packed with visitors. At the Columbus, lake people were eager to test their boats out to get into celebrating on the river. After having to cancel most celebrations in 2020, families have been ready to celebrate big for Memorial Day with parties, barbeque, and time on the water.

“The river is a huge part of the golden triangle area and a lot of people have boats and a lot of people want to go and do not have a boat so I think it gives everybody an opportunity to come out and cool off in the river and just enjoy what we have here,” said the owner of Rippy’s on the River Charlie Rippy.

Charlie and his wife Anna Kathryn Rippy are both owners. They rent boats, jetski’s, ski boats, and a variety of other watercraft; although construction on their building has not begun, they already have the inventory.

“With the building material prices going through the roof we put a hold on that, but we already had an inventory of rental boats so we said heck lets just open it up and we’ll just start with the boat rentals, and that’s how we’re prepared,” said Rippy.

Even without a building, they’re already building a customer base.

“It seems like everybody in Columbus wants to be on the river for Memorial Day so we are getting inquiries left and right we’re booking literally just about everything that we have out,” said Rippy.

Ordering a water ride through Rippy’s is simple all you need is a credit card to put on file and people are encouraged to come out around sunset to get see a beautiful view and enjoy Memorial Day as it should be celebrated.