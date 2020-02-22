Memorial held at Sim Scott Park on eve of Columbus tornado anniversary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A day of remembrance in Columbus as dozens of volunteers and city leaders gathered to reflect on last year’s deadly tornado.

A day with mixed emotions. The Community Recovery of Lowndes County and the city held a service to remember 41 year old Ashley Pounds who was killed in the twister.

Magnolia trees were planted at Sim Scott Park Saturday morning.

Sim Scott park was destroyed in the storm.

More than 400 people were impacted..dozens of home and businesses damaged or destroyed.

It left it’s mark on the community.

But Saturday’s ceremony also celebrated the milestones since the storm.

Countless volunteers and organizations did everything in their power to help the city heal.

A second tree was also planted in remembrance of a man who died after falling from his roof while making repairs after the storm.