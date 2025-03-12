Metro Ford; only minority-owned major car dealership in region

Beyron Erby has been at Metro Ford for more than thirty years

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Whether he is meeting with his staff, or doing business with a vendor, Beyron Erby is right at home in the showroom at Metro Ford. Erby recently became the sole owner of the longtime Tupelo dealership, after working his way up through the ranks, over the past thirty years.

“Came to Metro Ford in 1992. Been here since, then, started in sales, F and I, sales manager, and then GSM, general manager, and then owner,” Erby said.

The 50-year-old Union County native said he has stayed at the same dealership because of its family-like atmosphere.

“We have a lot of sales people, a lot of mechanics, a lot of ladies in the office that have been here for years, and that is unheard of in the car business,” he said.

Erby said Metro Ford has always been involved in the community, and that involvement will continue and increase.

“The sheriff’s departments, surrounding departments, Tupelo PD, New Albany PD, hospital we are very involved, but we look to get out there and support young people, where they are, I want to give a kid like my son, Malachi, an opportunity to be involved and help those less fortunate,” Erby said;

Nine-year-old Malachi is already a familiar face at the dealership. And Erby said even though there have been a lot of changes since he started, the key principles for success are the same.

“Commitment, you’ve got to be committed with anything you do. and what you put into it is what you will get out of it. Doing people right, that is the biggest thing when you tell someone you will do something, follow through, and that person will send someone, that person will send the next person to you,” Erby said.

Erby says his story is proof that hard work, perseverance, honesty are keys to success, and when his car selling days are over, he has a successor, in his son, Malachi.

Metro Ford held a “Re-Grand Opening” last week, to celebrate a remodeled showroom and Erby’s ownership of the dealership.

