MHP Holiday Enforcement Totals

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Year is here and along with it the Mississippi Highway Patrol has released their holiday enforcement totals.

Beginning Friday, December 29th and lasting through New Years Eve, MHP issued 4,761 citations and made 68 DUI arrests statewide.

Altogether there were 119 investigated crashes, including 18 injuries and 1 fatality.

That fatality, recorded in Pontotoc County, was a one vehicle incident involving 19-year-old Ladaja Neely.

Her car was west bound on MS-06, when she collided with a tree.

Neely was pronounced dead on the scene.

